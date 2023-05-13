Minor child dies in road mishap, mother critical

Ludhiana, May 12
A six-year-old child was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck while his mother suffered serious injuries in a road accident on the Chandigarh road here this morning.
The child has been identified as Vivan, while his injured mother was identified as Monica, who teaches at a private school. The woman, along with his son, was on way to the school.
According to information, the mother-son duo was on way to the school on an Activa scooter. When they reached near Vardhman Park, a loaded truck hit their scooter. Vivan’s head came under the rear wheel of the truck, while his mother’s legs were also crushed in the mishap.
The boy died on the spot, while his mother was rushed to a hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.
Soon after the accident, passersby gathered at the spot and cornered the truck driver. He was later handed over to the Jamalpur police.
Hit by truck, farmer dies
A farmer, Kanwa Singh of Patiala, died, while three others suffered injuries after a truck rammed into their tractor-trailer in which they were travelling in on the Machhiwara road, Samrala, on Friday morning. Kanwa Singh, along with three others, was on way to Patiala. Karam Singh, who was driving the tractor-trailer, said the truck driver was driving rashly. As a result, he lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into the tractor-trailer. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP
Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina K...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...