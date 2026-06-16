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Home / Ludhiana / Minor dispute over phone led to killing of Ludhiana youth, one held

Minor dispute over phone led to killing of Ludhiana youth, one held

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Updated At : 03:46 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Karanjit Singh of Basant Nagar in Lohara. iStock
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A minor dispute over a mobile phone escalated into a brawl in the Dhillon Nagar area of Ludhiana on Monday. A youth was brutally stabbed to death during the argument.

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The police arrested the suspect. The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Karanjit Singh, a resident of Basant Nagar (Lohara).

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According to the police, Karanjit was travelling with his cousin Gurinder Singh on Monday afternoon. When they arrived in Dhillon Nagar, they met a youth, Arjun. An argument broke out between Karanjit and Arjun over a mobile, which in no time took a ghastly turn.

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Karanjit’s brother, Gurinder, tried to intervene to stop the fight. Arjun first tried to attack Karanjit with a brick but Gurinder saved Karanjit. Arjun pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed Karanjit directly in the chest. Victim died on the spot.

Officials from the Daba police station reached the scene, took possession of the body and sent it to the Civil Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

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SHO of the Daba police station Paramdeep Singh said Arjun fled the scene after the incident but was later arrested.

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