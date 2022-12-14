Minor gang-raped by four in Daba

Ludhiana, December 13
The Daba police yesterday registered a case against four unidentified persons and a woman for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
A case under Sections 376 (rape) and POCSO and Immoral Trafficking Act was registered against the four unidentified suspects and the woman, Reeta.
The complainant told the police that a few years ago, her mother had died and she had been staying at her aunt’s (mother’s sister) house at New Azad Nagar in Daba.
“Yesterday afternoon, Reeta, who is our neighbour, called me to her home where four persons sexually assaulted me. Sexual assault is the clear conspiracy of Reeta. Accordingly, we filed a complaint and a case was registered,” the complainant said.
Daba SHO inspector Ranbir Singh said Reeta was arrested by the police and she was being questioned to identify the four suspects. After their identification, they would be arrested soon.
