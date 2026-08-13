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Home / Ludhiana / Minor girl 'abducted' from Ludhiana's Umedpur village

Minor girl 'abducted' from Ludhiana's Umedpur village

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Lovleen Bains
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:14 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Investigating officer in the case Avtar Singh said the probe is in on. iStock
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A minor has been reportedly kidnapped from Umedpur village, near Sahnewal, in Ludhiana district. A case has been registered under the BNS at the Sahnewal police station on Tuesday.

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According to the father of the victim, Ilham, a resident of Umedpur, his 14-year-old daughter was forcibly taken away by Dharma, his wife Sonia, Gori, Gurpreet, Vicky and contractor Bhawar Singh on June 26.

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The complainant further alleged that during the incident, the suspects also took away gold jewellery and cash from his house.

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“Ever since, we have been searching for our daughter at every place but to no avail,” the father said.

Investigating officer Avtar Singh said the probe was in progress.

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