A minor has been reportedly kidnapped from Umedpur village, near Sahnewal, in Ludhiana district. A case has been registered under the BNS at the Sahnewal police station on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to the father of the victim, Ilham, a resident of Umedpur, his 14-year-old daughter was forcibly taken away by Dharma, his wife Sonia, Gori, Gurpreet, Vicky and contractor Bhawar Singh on June 26.

Advertisement

The complainant further alleged that during the incident, the suspects also took away gold jewellery and cash from his house.

Advertisement

“Ever since, we have been searching for our daughter at every place but to no avail,” the father said.

Investigating officer Avtar Singh said the probe was in progress.