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Home / Ludhiana / Minor girl among 2 crushed to death by speeding tipper, container truck

Minor girl among 2 crushed to death by speeding tipper, container truck

No check on heavy vehicles plying in Sahnewal, say residents

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Lovleen Bains
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:21 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Cases have been registered against drivers of both heavy vehicles. File
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Two persons, including a minor girl, lost their lives in two accidents that occurred in Sahnewal in Ludhiana on Thursday.

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In the mishaps, the victims were crushed under the wheels of heavy vehicles. Cases have been registered in both incidents against the tipper and container truck drivers who were driving recklessly. The bodies will be handed over to their kin after post-mortem examinations on Friday. The drivers in both cases fled the scene while the police succeeded in taking one of the vehicles into their custody.

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In the first incident, a tipper coming from Sahnewal towards the Kohara side crushed Jindar Singh, a 60-year-old security guard from Ghawaddi village in Dehlon, coming from the same side. In the second case, a container truck coming from Sahnewal and going towards Doraha, crushed a 17-year-old girl, identified as Sonali, a resident of the Ramgarh road area here, when she was riding a two-wheeler. Both accidents occurred due to overspeeding of the heavy vehicles.

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Investigating officer Gurmeet Singh said cases under Sections 281, 106, 125-A, 324-4 of the BNS had been registered against the drivers. “In one case, the driver managed to flee along with his tipper from the scene, in the other, the driver left the container truck behind, which was taken into custody by the police,” he added.

Resentment was writ large on the faces of residents of the town who complained that despite repeated pleas and requests to the administration and the police, heavy vehicles not only enter the town illegally but also ply at high speed without bothering about precious lives.

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