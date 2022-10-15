Minor girl goes missing

Ludhiana: A 15-year-old girl residing in Model Gram has been reported missing since October 8 from her residence. In a report lodged with the police, girl’s father stated that when he and his wife had gone to the market, their daughter had left home without telling anybody. He suspected that his daughter might have been abducted by someone. The police have registered a case under Section 346, IPC, and strated investigation. OC
One held with illicit liquor
Ludhiana: The police arrested one person, identified as Baljit Singh, a resident of Bhundri village, from Beermi Road on Thursday on basis of a tip-off that he was waiting for his customers with a stock of illegal liquor along the road. The police seized 24 bottles of country liquor from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act was registered against suspect in this regard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...