Minor girl goes missing from railway station

Ludhiana, November 22
A 13-year-old girl, Kiran Kumari, went missing from the city railway station in the wee hours of Wednesday. Her brother alleged kidnapping by some unidentified person(s).
As per information, both siblings had come to Ludhiana from Gorakhpur, UP, in search of work yesterday. When they did not get any work, they decided to spend the night on a platform.
Avinash, the brother of the victim, said around 3 am this morning, when he went to get a water bottle, her sister was sitting on the platform and when he returned, she was missing. People present there told him that someone had slapped the girl and took her away.
He alleged that some persons were following them at the railway station and he suspected that those might have kidnapped her.
As per ASI Amandeep of the GRP police station, the matter was being investigated. CCTV cameras installed at the railway station and outside hotels were also being checked. Preliminary probe suggested that the matter was not related to kidnapping.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue LIVE updates: Operations in final lap; iron mesh hurdle removed
Doctors, 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel
Cop killed as Nihangs clash over gurdwara takeover in Punjab's Kapurthala
A Nihang, who had positioned himself on top of a tree, is le...
India reacts to allegations of ‘its involvement’ in plot to kill Sikh separatist in US
Bagchi says inputs pertained to the 'nexus between organised...
Fresh firing erupts in J-K's Rajouri
The firing resumed after a night-long halt in Bajimaal area ...
Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise building; 135 people rescued
The blaze erupts at 3.40 am on the third floor of the buildi...