Minor girl goes missing from railway station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

A 13-year-old girl, Kiran Kumari, went missing from the city railway station in the wee hours of Wednesday. Her brother alleged kidnapping by some unidentified person(s).

As per information, both siblings had come to Ludhiana from Gorakhpur, UP, in search of work yesterday. When they did not get any work, they decided to spend the night on a platform.

Avinash, the brother of the victim, said around 3 am this morning, when he went to get a water bottle, her sister was sitting on the platform and when he returned, she was missing. People present there told him that someone had slapped the girl and took her away.

He alleged that some persons were following them at the railway station and he suspected that those might have kidnapped her.

As per ASI Amandeep of the GRP police station, the matter was being investigated. CCTV cameras installed at the railway station and outside hotels were also being checked. Preliminary probe suggested that the matter was not related to kidnapping.