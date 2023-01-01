Minor girl raped, 25-yr-old booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 31

The Salem Tabri police on Friday registered a rape case against a man who raped a 15-year-old girl. Two accomplices of the rapist, who were part of the conspiracy, were also booked by the police.

Those booked have been identified as Billa (25), a resident of unidentified area, his accomplices Akshay and Pallavi, both residents of Dugri.

The victim’s mother told the police that on December 26, her daughter left home without informing anything to the family members. Next day when she returned home, she revealed that a boy who once used to live in their locality was known to her. On December 26, the alleged boy had taken her to some isolated place where he raped her.

Later on the same day, Billa in connivance with his friends Pallavi and Akshay again took her daughter to Akshay’s house where the accused again raped her, alleged the complainant.

The complainant said on Friday she lodged a police complaint against the accused. The police have registered a rape and criminal conspiracy case against the accused.

Investigating officer ASI Raj Kumar said after registering a case raids were being conducted to nab the accused.