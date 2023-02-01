Minor girl raped at cremation ground

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 31

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case of rape against a boy who had allegedly sexually exploited a 15-year-old girl at the cremation ground of Badewal Awana village.

The suspect is also a minor.

The complainant, the girl’s mother, told the police that her daughter works as a domestic help at a house in Badewal. On January 29, the suspect had gone to that house and told the girl to accompany him as her aunt was not well and she had called her.

“Later, he forcibly took my daughter to the cremation ground where he sexually exploited her. He told her not to reveal about the incident to anyone, else he will kill her. She garnered courage and informed me about the sexual assault. Following which, we filed a police complaint and yesterday, the police registered a case against him,” she said.

15-yr-old raped for over 2 months, suspect held

The Shimlapuri police yesterday arrested a boy who had allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl for over two months. The suspect, also a minor, is a native of Jharkhand. He was staying in Ludhiana. The girl’s mother told the police that he was their neighbour. He had been sexually exploiting her for the past over two months. A few days ago, she revealed that he had developed sexual relationship with her several times after threatening her.

“I informed the police when I came to know about the matter,” the complainant said. A case has been registered.