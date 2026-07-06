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Home / Ludhiana / Minor girl raped; kin attacked with bricks, stones

Minor girl raped; kin attacked with bricks, stones

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:22 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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The girl's family faced assault when they went to suspect’s house to complain. File
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A shocking incident has come to light from the Dhandra Road area where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth and when her family went to suspect’s house to complain, they were attacked with bricks and stones.

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Her kin alleged that when the victim’s family reached the youth’s house to talk, the suspects attacked the girl’s family with bricks and stones.

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In the complaint given to the Sadar police station, the victim’s father said a few weeks ago, when his 17-year-old daughter was alone at home, a youth staying in the neighbourhood allegedly forcibly entered the house, threatened the girl and raped her. After committing the crime, he fled the scene. The victim remained silent for a few days due to fear and trauma. Later, she gathered courage and informed her family about the incident. Afterwards, her family members reached the suspect’s house to confront him. It is alleged that the suspect and members of his family became furious and attacked them with bricks and stones, causing them injuries. Following which, they got medical treatment from a hospital.

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After probing the matter, the police have filed a case against the suspects, residents of the Dhandra Road area.

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