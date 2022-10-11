Minor girl, woman go missing; two booked

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 10

The police have booked two persons on suspicion of abducting a minor girl and a woman in separate incidents in the city.

A minor girl (17), residing in Banda Bahadur Nagar locality, here, was reported missing since September 28. In a complaint lodged with the police, the father of the girl said he had dropped his daughter at Rajindra Enterprises on Bahadarke Road, where the girl was employed.

“My daughter did not return from work and after searching her everywhere for the past two weeks, I came to know that Gyanu, who is also staying in the neighbourhood, might had abducted the girl on the pretext of marrying her,” the complainant said. The police have registered a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC.

In the other incident, a 21-year old woman, a resident of Sahibzada Fateh Singh Nagar, was reported missing from her residence since October 3. The brother of the woman reported to the police that he suspected that Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Satguru Nagar, Daba Road, might had abducted her. The police have registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC.