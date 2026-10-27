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Home / Ludhiana / Minor mishap triggers major clash; SUV vandalised, youngster dragged on bonnet

Minor mishap triggers major clash; SUV vandalised, youngster dragged on bonnet

Cross-case registered against both groups, three land in police net

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The Focal Point police said a probe was on to identify the driver of the SUV. File
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A minor road accident at Hargobind Nagar in Haibowal here resulted in a major clash between two groups. In the scuffle, a youth was dragged on the bonnet of a Hyundai Creta vehicle and later, the SUV was vandalised by a mob. Bricks and stones were also pelted during the incident.

After registering a cross-case against members of both groups, three persons were arrested by the police.

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According to information, the Hyundai Creta vehicle carrying a family and an e-rickshaw with its driver and a passenger were involved in a minor collision. The argument that followed soon turned into a quarrel. Some people chased the SUV driver. In an attempt to escape, the driver sped away. But one person clung to the bonnet of the vehicle and the suspect dragged him for nearly 500 metres before stopping.

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Sources said when the SUV stopped, the angry crowd surrounded the vehicle and damaged it. CCTV footage of the vandalism was circulated on social media.

The wife of the person driving the SUV later alleged that a large number of people surrounded the vehicle when she, her husband and their children were inside it. Had she not intervened, she and her family could have been seriously harmed. She alleged that the police reached the scene only after two hours and that the crowd indulged in hooliganism at the place.

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ACP Jatin Bansal said the incident occurred on the evening of October 25 at Hargobind Nagar in Haibowal. Initially, Creta and the e-rickshaw had a minor collision, following which heated arguments ensued and both sides started a fight on the road.

“Both the groups created a ruckus on the road and attacked each other. A cross-case has been registered against both groups. Three suspects have also been arrested in the case. Even vehicles involved in the accident are also seized by the police and further investigation is on in the matter,” he said.

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