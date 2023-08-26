Minor violates 15-yr-old, held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

A 15-year-old girl was sexually abused by a 17-year-old boy at Didar Nagar in Lohara. The suspect was arrested by the police.

After registering a case, the police took the boy, a neighbour of the victim, in custody as per the law.

The police charged the suspect under relevant sections of the IPC and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim’s mother in a statement to the police said on August 22, when her daughter was alone in the house, the boy entered their house and forcibly dragged her daughter inside a room and raped her. He also threatened her daughter of dire consequences if she reveals about the incident to anyone.

In the evening, when she returned home her daughter was looking depressed. When she asked the reason, she told her the matter.

ASI Gurbaz Singh said after registering a case, the boy was also arrested and further investigation was launched in the case.