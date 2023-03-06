 Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged : The Tribune India

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

2 out of nine suspects in police net, efforts on to arrest others

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 5

The Ludhiana police yesterday registered three gang rape cases in which nine persons were booked in three separate cases. Among the raped were two minor girls.

In the first case, the Tibba police registered a rape case against four persons, identified as Shahid, his wife Imran of New Shankar colony, Rehan and Yashad.

The complainant (19) said she had been working at the house of Shahid since September 2022. The accused had been asking for sexual favours from her, but she didn’t cooperate. “In October last year, Shahid in connivance with his wife forcibly took me inside his room where he raped me.

The accused even shot objectionable videos of mine and warned me against revealing the incident to anyone otherwise he would viral those videos on social media. I left the job and started doing another work at Kakka village,” alleged the complainant.

Later on March 3, two accomplices of Shahid — Rehan and Yashad — came to Kakka village and asked her to talk to Shahid else they would viral her objectionable videos on social media. The victim raised the alarm and asked villagers for help, following which the accused fled the spot. Yesterday on her complaint, the police registered a case against the accused.

14-year-old raped by three

The Sadar police registered a case against three persons, including a bus driver, on the charge of raping a 14-year-old girl at Phullanwal. The accused have been identified as Rajwinder Singh (bus driver) of Daad village, Jaspreet Singh of the Dhandra road and Love.

The complainant, mother of the victim, told the police that on March 3, her daughter was looking depressed and when she was asked about the reason, she revealed that she had befriended Jaspreet and Rajwinder recently. On March 2, both accused took her to a city hotel where they served her drinks laced with sedatives and then raped her. “The accused also made objectionable videos of mine and threatened to viral these on social media if I tried to spill the beans. On March 3, the accused forcibly took me to the same hotel again where they along with their third friend sexually assaulted me,” alleged the complainant.

The police said the accused bus driver was working in the same school where the victim girl was studying.

Investigating officer ASI Gurmukh Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.

17-year-old raped at Ranike village

The Sadar police registered a gang rape case against two persons, identified as Jashandeep and Daman, both residents of Rania village. The complainant told the police that she and Jashandeep were good friends. On March 1, the accused offered to give her treat at McDonald’s, but instead of taking her there, he took her to some house at Rania village. The accused along with his friend raped her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to the police or somebody else,” alleged the complainant.

The complainant said the accused kept her in the house for the whole night and later early in the morning dropped her outside her house at Gill village. She then informed her family about the sexual assault and lodged a complaint with the police.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhvir Singh said after registering a case, both the accused were arrested by the police.

One of the accused made objectionable video

