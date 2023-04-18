 Minor's 'rape': Advocate held within 24 hrs : The Tribune India

Minor's 'rape': Advocate held within 24 hrs

Minor's 'rape': Advocate held within 24 hrs

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 17

The Sahnewal police have arrested a man who had allegedly raped a minor of Jugiana village. The victim and her father were putting up at the suspect’s residence when he allegedly raped her.

He not only violated her but also kept her at an unknown location without the knowledge or approval of her father. A case was registered against him at the Sahnewal police station on the statement of the victim’s father under Sections 376, 342 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act yesterday.

The police managed to arrest him within 24 hours of registering the complaint. He was nabbed from Pakhowal road when he was headed to his home last evening.

The suspect has been identified as Rajinder Singh, an advocate from Green Avenue, Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana. He was representing the victim’s father in an insurance-related case. The complainant had met with an accident three years ago.

The advocate allegedly first took his daughter into confidence and employed her at his office. Later, when her father became sick, he invited both of them to stay at his house, claiming that he would take care of them.

On the night of April 10, the suspect allegedly raped the girl. The victim told her father about the incident, after which both of them left his house. However, when she resumed work after some days, she went missing. Her father then informed the police that the advocate had abducted her and kept her in his custody against the wishes of both him and his daughter.

“The case was registered yesterday. The police acted quickly and arrested the suspect within 24 hours on the same day from Ludhiana,” Sahnewal Station House Officer Inderjit Boparai said.

Suspect was representing girl’s father in case

Suspect Rajinder Singh of Green Avenue, Pakhowal Road, an advocate by profession, was fighting a case regarding the insurance claim of the victim’s father (also the complainant in the case), who had met with an accident three years ago. When the complainant became sick, he invited him and his minor daughter to stay at his place on the pretext of taking care of both. It was during their stay, on the night of April 10, that he allegedly raped the minor.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

2
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3
Punjab

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

4
Business

Stock markets fall for third day on selling in IT, banking shares

5
Haryana

No violation found in Vadra-DLF land deal, state tells HC

6
Punjab

Veteran leader Charanjit Singh Atwal quits Shiromani Akali Dal on ‘moral grounds’ after son joins BJP

7
Chandigarh MRTS

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

8
Nation EXPLAINER

What is brewing in Maharashtra--the state with as many as 48 Lok Sabha MPs

9
Nation

Search on for missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo in Nepal: Report

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London

Don't Miss

View All
Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

Top News

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay of conviction in defamation case

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

Congress leader to challenge order in High Court

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London

Kirandeep arrived at the airport at around 11.30 am, her fli...

Where is Amritpal Singh? one month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announces i...

Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition 3 days after he went missing on Nepal's Mount Annapurna


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137