Minor's 'rape': Advocate held within 24 hrs

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 17

The Sahnewal police have arrested a man who had allegedly raped a minor of Jugiana village. The victim and her father were putting up at the suspect’s residence when he allegedly raped her.

He not only violated her but also kept her at an unknown location without the knowledge or approval of her father. A case was registered against him at the Sahnewal police station on the statement of the victim’s father under Sections 376, 342 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act yesterday.

The police managed to arrest him within 24 hours of registering the complaint. He was nabbed from Pakhowal road when he was headed to his home last evening.

The suspect has been identified as Rajinder Singh, an advocate from Green Avenue, Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana. He was representing the victim’s father in an insurance-related case. The complainant had met with an accident three years ago.

The advocate allegedly first took his daughter into confidence and employed her at his office. Later, when her father became sick, he invited both of them to stay at his house, claiming that he would take care of them.

On the night of April 10, the suspect allegedly raped the girl. The victim told her father about the incident, after which both of them left his house. However, when she resumed work after some days, she went missing. Her father then informed the police that the advocate had abducted her and kept her in his custody against the wishes of both him and his daughter.

“The case was registered yesterday. The police acted quickly and arrested the suspect within 24 hours on the same day from Ludhiana,” Sahnewal Station House Officer Inderjit Boparai said.

Suspect was representing girl’s father in case

