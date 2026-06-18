Miracle cures on social media fuel insecurity among youth, says Ludhiana doctor

In an age where skincare tips garner more traction on social media as compared to verified medical advice, digital platforms have become a source of fascination as well as a cause for concern. Though widely circulated reels and influencer promotions promise instant glow and miracle cures, behind the filters are stories of damaged skin, misguided remedies and growing insecurity among the youth.

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Dr Gaganjot Kaur, a dermatologist, talks to Sukhpreet Singh about risks that come with following these social media trends and how “reel” advice can harm skin.

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What kind of cases have you seen that highlight the dangers of skincare advice from social media?

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Recently, a young man came with painful, infected sores on his scalp. He had first noticed a small bald patch, which can usually be treated easily if managed on time. However, instead of consulting a dermatologist, he followed advice from a reel and applied garlic paste on it. What started as a small and treatable problem got much worse because of the unsafe home remedy. A teenage girl, carrying a bag full of skincare products she had bought after watching skin transformation videos online, came with her mother. She had been using multiple products without knowing what suited her skin, and ended up with redness, pimples and irritation. Sadly, such cases are becoming common.

Why do you think social media trends are so harmful when it comes to skincare?

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Skincare advice is everywhere online. Every day, there’s a new “miracle product, instant glow hack or secret remedy”. Many influencers confidently recommend treatments without medical knowledge or understanding of skin diseases. What people don’t realise is that most of these recommendations are just advertisements. Influencers are often paid to promote products and their goal is not always to help people. Instead, they look to increase views, followers and sales.

Isn’t skincare universal? If a product works for one person, shouldn’t it work for others as well?

That’s the biggest misconception. Everyone has different skin. Factors like skin type, age, hormones, allergies, lifestyle and even weather matter. Blindly copying someone else’s skincare routine can lead to acne, allergies, pigmentation or damage.

How has social media changed the way youngsters view their skin?

Social media has created pressure to achieve what it promotes as the “perfect” skin. Teenagers and young adults compare themselves to filtered and edited images online, and feel insecure about their skin texture, pores, tanning or occasional acne.

Any harm of using multiple products at once.

Overuse is a worrying trend. Many youngsters are using strong anti-ageing creams, exfoliating acids and harsh treatments they don’t even need. Instead of improving the skin, this often makes it more sensitive and causes damage.

Do-it-yourself (DIY) remedies are very popular online. Are they safe?

They are not safe at all. Ingredients like lemon, toothpaste, baking soda, garlic and undiluted oils are generally promoted for acne and pigmentation. They can cause burns, irritation, infections and even permanent marks.

What should people keep in mind before following online skincare advice?

Though social media can spread awareness, online trends should never replace medical advice. Before following any skincare trend, ask yourself: Is the person giving the advice medically qualified? Is it genuine advice or paid promotion? Is it suitable for my skin type? Could it harm my skin?