 ‘Misappropriation’ of funds by district cricket association: LOCPA urges Ludhiana DC to dissolve cricket body : The Tribune India

‘Misappropriation’ of funds by district cricket association: LOCPA urges Ludhiana DC to dissolve cricket body

‘Misappropriation’ of funds by district cricket association: LOCPA urges Ludhiana DC to dissolve cricket body

Members of the Ludhiana Old Cricket Players Association address the media in Ludhiana on Saturday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Anil Datt

Ludhiana, December 10

The Ludhiana Old Cricket Players Association (LOCPA) has urged upon the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner to dissolve the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) and hold fresh elections for the body. The request comes in the aftermath of the surfacing of the alleged misappropriation of funds by LDCA. The DC is the ex-officio chairman of the cricket body.

LOCPA held a press conference here on Saturday in this regard. President Pankaj Dogra said a delegation of LOCPA had submitted a complaint to the DC in the first week of October regarding the alleged embezzlement of funds by LDCA. The DC had marked an inquiry to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), West Ludhiana, in the matter.

“SDM Swati Tiwana had called the office-bearers of LDCA to appear before her on November 15. However, only four officials — the body’s president, Satish Mangal, senior vice-president Rakesh Saini, honorary general secretary Anupam Kumaria and treasurer Manik Bassi — had turned up during the meeting. Kumaria had submitted that the accounts/ balance sheet for 2021-22 was still pending and had not been provided by the treasurer despite repeated requests by the members of the executive committee of the association,” Dogra said.

The SDM had asked to submit the required information by November 30 and also directed that all office-bearers of the body be present on that day. However, in addition to the four officials who had already appeared before the SDM on November 15, only Amar Vir Singh, the honorary joint secretary of LDCA, had attended the meeting on November 30.

At this meeting, Kumaria had submitted a copy of the accounts statement and it was alleged that LDCA had been converted into a trust without obtaining his signature and the approval of the general house. Moreover, an amount of around Rs 24 lakh had been withdrawn from the body’s bank account without any approval.

“Taking a serious note of it, the SDM had issued summons to the entire executive committee of LDCA and asked its members to be present at her office on December 5,” Dogra added.

Yogesh Khanna, the legal advisor to LOCPA, said the LDCA had constructed practice pitches at a cost of over Rs 14 lakh at the SCD Government College ground without entering into any agreement with the college authorities. It was later found that the pitches were not even of the standard dimensions.

In the absence of any memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the college authorities and LDCA, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) had declined to reimburse the amount incurred on constructing the pitches. Subsequently, the college had also banned the entry of LDCA on its campus.

Rajesh Dewan, another office-bearer of the LOCPA, alleged that during the last cricketing session between March and September, over 40 players attending the regional coaching centre of LDCA had suffered harassment because of the usage of indecent language by certain coaches and office-bearers of LDCA, forcing the players to either shift to other districts or abandon the game.

Dogra alleged that on December 5, when he, along with other members of LOCPA came out of the SDM’s office, Rakesh Saini, the former Ranji player from Punjab, and an office-bearer of the LDCA, had threatened him of dire consequences if he continued to expose the cricket body. Saini had also said that the former president of PCA had asked his gunmen to eliminate him, Dogra alleged.

LOCPA president alleges threat to life

Ludhiana Old Cricket Players Association (LOCPA) president Pankaj Dogra alleged that on December 5, Rakesh Saini, a former Ranji player from Punjab, and an office-bearer of the LDCA, had threatened him of dire consequences if he continued to expose the cricket body. Saini had also said the former president of the PCA had asked his gunmen to eliminate him, Dogra alleged.

Allegations against LDCA

  • Annual general meeting not held in 2 years to get expenditures approved
  • Body turned into a ‘trust’ without approval of General House
  • Rs 24L withdrawn from bank account without approval
  • Construction of practice pitches at a cost of Rs 14L also under scanner

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

2
Diaspora

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada's British Columbia

3
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

4
Chandigarh

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

5
Himachal

Central Congress observers try to reach consensus on CM candidate; put off return to Delhi

6
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister's post

7
Brand Connect

Let’s Keto Gummies Reviews - Scam or Natural BHB ACV Keto Gummy Brand?

8
Punjab

Railways to upgrade Jalandhar Cantt and Ludhiana railway stations in Punjab

9
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

10
Punjab

SAD expels Jagmeet Brar from primary membership of party for 6 years

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

4-time MLA Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

4-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal CM, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy; swearing-in today

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority

Chosen unanimously | Oath-taking tomorrow

India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions

India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions

Says terror groups have taken advantage of such carve-outs

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana

Claim handiwork of transporters plying overloaded vehicles i...


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Patiala ki Rao choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

After RPG attack in Tarn Taran, top cop reviews security in Ludhiana

Project to upgrade Leisure Valley in Ludhiana moves at a snail’s pace

Cable Mess-IV: Dangling broadband, TV cables trouble residents in Ludhiana

Stop violation of livelihood rights, Ludhiana street vendors urge government

Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president