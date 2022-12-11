‘Misappropriation’ of funds by district cricket association: LOCPA urges Ludhiana DC to dissolve cricket body

Anil Datt

Ludhiana, December 10

The Ludhiana Old Cricket Players Association (LOCPA) has urged upon the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner to dissolve the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) and hold fresh elections for the body. The request comes in the aftermath of the surfacing of the alleged misappropriation of funds by LDCA. The DC is the ex-officio chairman of the cricket body.

LOCPA held a press conference here on Saturday in this regard. President Pankaj Dogra said a delegation of LOCPA had submitted a complaint to the DC in the first week of October regarding the alleged embezzlement of funds by LDCA. The DC had marked an inquiry to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), West Ludhiana, in the matter.

“SDM Swati Tiwana had called the office-bearers of LDCA to appear before her on November 15. However, only four officials — the body’s president, Satish Mangal, senior vice-president Rakesh Saini, honorary general secretary Anupam Kumaria and treasurer Manik Bassi — had turned up during the meeting. Kumaria had submitted that the accounts/ balance sheet for 2021-22 was still pending and had not been provided by the treasurer despite repeated requests by the members of the executive committee of the association,” Dogra said.

The SDM had asked to submit the required information by November 30 and also directed that all office-bearers of the body be present on that day. However, in addition to the four officials who had already appeared before the SDM on November 15, only Amar Vir Singh, the honorary joint secretary of LDCA, had attended the meeting on November 30.

At this meeting, Kumaria had submitted a copy of the accounts statement and it was alleged that LDCA had been converted into a trust without obtaining his signature and the approval of the general house. Moreover, an amount of around Rs 24 lakh had been withdrawn from the body’s bank account without any approval.

“Taking a serious note of it, the SDM had issued summons to the entire executive committee of LDCA and asked its members to be present at her office on December 5,” Dogra added.

Yogesh Khanna, the legal advisor to LOCPA, said the LDCA had constructed practice pitches at a cost of over Rs 14 lakh at the SCD Government College ground without entering into any agreement with the college authorities. It was later found that the pitches were not even of the standard dimensions.

In the absence of any memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the college authorities and LDCA, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) had declined to reimburse the amount incurred on constructing the pitches. Subsequently, the college had also banned the entry of LDCA on its campus.

Rajesh Dewan, another office-bearer of the LOCPA, alleged that during the last cricketing session between March and September, over 40 players attending the regional coaching centre of LDCA had suffered harassment because of the usage of indecent language by certain coaches and office-bearers of LDCA, forcing the players to either shift to other districts or abandon the game.

Dogra alleged that on December 5, when he, along with other members of LOCPA came out of the SDM’s office, Rakesh Saini, the former Ranji player from Punjab, and an office-bearer of the LDCA, had threatened him of dire consequences if he continued to expose the cricket body. Saini had also said that the former president of PCA had asked his gunmen to eliminate him, Dogra alleged.

LOCPA president alleges threat to life

Ludhiana Old Cricket Players Association (LOCPA) president Pankaj Dogra alleged that on December 5, Rakesh Saini, a former Ranji player from Punjab, and an office-bearer of the LDCA, had threatened him of dire consequences if he continued to expose the cricket body. Saini had also said the former president of the PCA had asked his gunmen to eliminate him, Dogra alleged.

Allegations against LDCA