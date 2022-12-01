'Misappropriation' of funds: Cricket assn told to file reply

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 30

Taking note of a complaint filed by the Ludhiana Old Cricket Players Association (LOCPA) against the office-bearers of the Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA), an affiliated body of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) regarding the latter indulging in misappropriation of funds etc. The SDM, West, Swati Tiwana, today ordered the LDCA to submit the required information on December 5.

Earlier, the SDM on the instructions of Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner who is an ex-officio chairman of the body, had called the LDCA officials on November 15 to submit a reply in this regard. Four office-bearers of the LDCA namely Satish Mangal, Rakesh Saini, Anupam Kumaria and Manik Bassi, president, senior vice-president, general secretary and treasurer, respectively, had appeared before the SDM during the previous meeting and sought some time to provide information asked for.

Today, Satish Mangal and Manik Bassi, accompanied by their counsels besides Anupam Kumaria met the SDM and requested her to allow them some more time to furnish the reply. Yogesh Khanna and Pankaj Dogra were in attendance on behalf of the LOCPA.

The SDM instructed the LDCA officials to submit the reply on December 5. She also ordered that all the office-bearers of LDCA executive committee be present at the next meeting.