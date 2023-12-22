Miscreant hacks ex-MLA’s phone, threatens another

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 21

An unidentified person allegedly hacked the phone of former MLA-cum-president of Lok Insaaf Party Simarjit Singh Bains. The hacker is said to have later used the mobile phone to threat Sidharth Jindal, son of former BJP councillor Inder Aggarwal.

Bains said the hacker made a call on December 12 and after he came to know about the development, he sent a written complaint to the DGP, Punjab. Even a call recording of the suspect was also attached with the complaint.

“It is a serious matter as the caller threatened to shoot the former councillor’s son by hacking my phone. I urged the DGP to order registration of a case in the matter and arrest the suspect,” he said.

