DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Miscreants attack factory guards for foiling robbery bid in Ludhiana

Miscreants attack factory guards for foiling robbery bid in Ludhiana

One of the guards sustained fractures in both legs, besides getting 25 stitches for his head injuries

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:25 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gurmukh, one of the injured guards.
Advertisement

Three persons entered a factory and attacked two security guards and a supervisor after they stopped them from robbing a man outside the premises at Dhandari Kalan in Ludhiana on Tuesday night. One of the attacked guards sustained fractures in both legs, besides getting 25 stitches on his head injuries. The other two also suffered serious injuries.

Advertisement

Security guard Shiv Kumar said that the miscreants were trying to rob a man passing by the factory. Hearing the noise, he along with other guard and supervisor came out and saved the man from the miscreants. Consequently, the miscreants entered the factory and attacked him.

Advertisement

"After we prevented robbers from targeting a man, we returned to the factory, but as we stepped in, the accused, too, barged in. They were armed with sharp weapons and iron rods. They attacked me, guard Gurmukh, and security supervisor Ajit," alleged Gurmukh.

Advertisement

Sources said guard Gurmukh was the most severely attacked by the assailants. He was brutally hit on the head with an iron rod. Shiv and Ajit also suffered serious injuries.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the factory owner rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital. The owner stated that he had reported the incident to the police, who have begun an investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts