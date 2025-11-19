Miscreants attack factory guards for foiling robbery bid in Ludhiana

Three persons entered a factory and attacked two security guards and a supervisor after they stopped them from robbing a man outside the premises at Dhandari Kalan in Ludhiana on Tuesday night. One of the attacked guards sustained fractures in both legs, besides getting 25 stitches on his head injuries. The other two also suffered serious injuries.

Security guard Shiv Kumar said that the miscreants were trying to rob a man passing by the factory. Hearing the noise, he along with other guard and supervisor came out and saved the man from the miscreants. Consequently, the miscreants entered the factory and attacked him.

"After we prevented robbers from targeting a man, we returned to the factory, but as we stepped in, the accused, too, barged in. They were armed with sharp weapons and iron rods. They attacked me, guard Gurmukh, and security supervisor Ajit," alleged Gurmukh.

Sources said guard Gurmukh was the most severely attacked by the assailants. He was brutally hit on the head with an iron rod. Shiv and Ajit also suffered serious injuries.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the factory owner rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital. The owner stated that he had reported the incident to the police, who have begun an investigation.