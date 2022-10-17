Miscreants attack family, damage cars in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, October 16
Some unidentified bike-borne people attacked a family at Harcharan Nagar here on Saturday night. The assailants also damaged some cars parked on the road.
The incident occurred around 10 pm on Saturday. The miscreants were carrying sharp weapons and barged into the house of Radheyshyam. When they could not find him there, they started damaging household items.
When women present in the house tried to stop the assailants, the latter attacked them as well. Meanwhile, when residents of the area started gathering, the attackers while fleeing the spot damaged around four cars parked on the road with iron rods, sticks and swords.
After the incident, police personnel from the Shingar Cinema police post reached the spot. The police said Radheyshyam, a dairy owner, had exchanged arguments with some youths on the same day and they had committed the crime.
Efforts were on to trace the assailants, the police said.
