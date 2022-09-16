Miscreants create Khanna cop's fake WhatsApp profile, demand money

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

Some miscreants created a fake WhatsApp profile of Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash and asked for money from his juniors posted at Khanna.

After the Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police was apprised by one of the police officials, he uploaded an alert message on his WhatsApp status and asked staff and others to not send money to the miscreants.

He also alerted the entire police force through other communication channels. Sources said the Khanna police had traced the location of the miscreants to Uttar Pradesh (UP) and the police there

were being informed about the miscreants and their help would be sought to nab them.

A few months ago, some miscreants had created a fake profile of the Police Commissioner, Ludhiana, and asked money from police personnel through the fake account.