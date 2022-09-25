Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Ludhiana, September 24
Six persons barged into a house at Uddowal Kalan, Machhiwara Sahib, and after holding the owner, his servant captive, decamped with cash and other valuables. The suspects also thrashed the house owner.
Complainant Raju Ram told the police that he had been working as domestic at the house of Ajit Singh from past six months. On the intervening night of September 22 and 23, six persons barged into the house after scaling the outer wall.
“These unknown persons tied my arms and asked me to stay calm else threatened to kill me. Later, they held house owner Ajit Singh captive in a room where they also beat him up. The suspects then ransacked the entire house and took away Rs 30,000 cash and some other valuables,” the complainant revealed.
The complainant said when he and house owner raised an alarm, owner’s son woke up. He immediately shifted Ajit to DMCH, Ludhiana. The condition of the injured was stated to be stable.
Investigating officer ASI Kuldeep Singh of the Machhiwara police station said after registering a case against unknown persons further probe was launched yesterday. Footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area was also being checked to get clue about the suspects, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...