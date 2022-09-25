Miscreants decamp with Rs 30K, valuables

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 24

Six persons barged into a house at Uddowal Kalan, Machhiwara Sahib, and after holding the owner, his servant captive, decamped with cash and other valuables. The suspects also thrashed the house owner.

Complainant Raju Ram told the police that he had been working as domestic at the house of Ajit Singh from past six months. On the intervening night of September 22 and 23, six persons barged into the house after scaling the outer wall.

“These unknown persons tied my arms and asked me to stay calm else threatened to kill me. Later, they held house owner Ajit Singh captive in a room where they also beat him up. The suspects then ransacked the entire house and took away Rs 30,000 cash and some other valuables,” the complainant revealed.

The complainant said when he and house owner raised an alarm, owner’s son woke up. He immediately shifted Ajit to DMCH, Ludhiana. The condition of the injured was stated to be stable.

Investigating officer ASI Kuldeep Singh of the Machhiwara police station said after registering a case against unknown persons further probe was launched yesterday. Footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area was also being checked to get clue about the suspects, he said.