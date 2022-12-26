Miscreants decamp with cop’s motorcycle in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, December 25
Unidentified miscreants stole a motorcycle of Punjab Police Sub-Inspector Gurdev Singh from outside Sutlej Club here on Saturday. The Sub-Inspector is posted at the Kailash police post as additional SHO. Yesterday, he discharged his duty at Sutlej Club to during the elections at the club. After the conclusion of the elections, when the cop went out to take his motorcycle, he was shocked to see that it was not parked there.
