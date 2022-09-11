Miscreants had info about Rs 1 crore kept at house: Cops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

In the Rs 25 lakh robbery case occurred at the house of a farmer, Sajjan Singh, at Rohno Khurd in Khanna on September 4, the arrest of the four suspects has made startling revelations. They have admitted during questioning that they had information that more than Rs 1 crore was lying at the house of the farmer but when they looted the cash and later counted it, they were shocked to know that it was just Rs 25 lakh.

Notably on Saturday, the Khanna police arrested the four miscreants, while five other suspects remain at large. The police recovered Rs 11 lakh in cash and three cars, including the one used in the crime, from them.

The police sources said the main conspirator, Gurcharan, who was known to the house owner, Sajjan, had also mediated a property deal for Sajjan involving a sum of Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore. Gurcharan was aware that Sajjan used to keep huge amount of money at his house. He was also aware that Sajjan was planning to buy some land in a few days and must have kept money at his home for the same.

“After we looted the cash and counted it, we were shocked to know that the looted amount turned out to be just Rs 25 lakh. Since nine persons were involved in the loot, we would get only a few lakhs per person as the share of the looted money,” the suspect told the police during questioning.

Suspects caught within five days of the incident

After the joining of SSP Dayama Harish Om Parkash, it was a major robbery incident in Khanna, which came as a challenge for him. SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain, who also recently joined in Khanna, also took it as a challenge and formed the entire plan to reach the robbers. Jain personally checked hundreds of CCTV cameras with the team and succeeded in tracing the entry and exit routes of the robbers who came in an Innova vehicle.

The suspects used link roads to avoid being traced in the cameras on highways, still the police got footages by checking cameras of houses and commercial buildings. SSP Dayama, SP Jain and the entire team worked day and night to nab the four miscreants within only five days of the crime.