Miscreants loot Rs 4L from trader

Ludhiana, September 11
On Sunday night, a trader fell victim to a robbery committed by three miscreants near Dana Mandi, Jalandhar Bypass, here. The culprits looted Rs 4 lakh from the victim. With the assistance of local residents, one of the suspects was reportedly nabbed.
According to information, Amit Kumar was riding a scooter when three men intercepted him near Dana Mandi. They forcibly took away Rs 4 lakh from him. The Salem Tabri police have initiated a probe into the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram
It is being said that he had come to the guest house with a ...