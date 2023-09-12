Miscreants loot Rs 4L from trader

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 11

On Sunday night, a trader fell victim to a robbery committed by three miscreants near Dana Mandi, Jalandhar Bypass, here. The culprits looted Rs 4 lakh from the victim. With the assistance of local residents, one of the suspects was reportedly nabbed.

According to information, Amit Kumar was riding a scooter when three men intercepted him near Dana Mandi. They forcibly took away Rs 4 lakh from him. The Salem Tabri police have initiated a probe into the incident.

