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Home / Ludhiana / Miscreants make hole in wall, steal cash from motor components shop in Ludhiana

Miscreants make hole in wall, steal cash from motor components shop in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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The thieves stole a large sum of cash stored in the counter drawer.
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Thieves recently targeted a motor parts shop at Kamla Nehru Market in Ludhiana. Taking advantage of the deserted railway area behind the shop, the miscreants made a hole in the wall, entered the premises and stole a large sum of cash stored in the counter drawer. The incident has sparked concern among shopkeepers in the locality.

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MR Jain Motors, a shop dealing in spare parts of motors and combines, is located in Kamla Nehru Market. According to information, the bathroom wall at the rear of the shop faces the deserted railway area. Unidentified individuals removed bricks from this wall, created an opening and entered the shop. The miscreants ransacked the counter drawer and decamped with the large amount of cash kept inside.

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Sanjeev Jain, a businessman from Ghumar Mandi, said he was shocked when he entered the shop in the morning and found the bathroom wall broken. It took him some time to realise that a theft had taken place. On checking the drawer, he found the cash missing.

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The Kotwali police have registered a case against the unidentified individuals and launched an investigation to identify the accused and nab them.

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