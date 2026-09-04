Miscreants open fire at man, son

A minor dispute turned into a scuffle in the Civil City, Haibowal. A youth roaming with a dog initially misbehaved with a girl. Later, when she called her father and brother, an argument ensued between them. Companions of the youth also reached the place.

Later, one of them opened fire at the man and his son. A total of six rounds were reportedly fired by the suspects. Two of the gunshots were fired in the air while others were aimed at the man, Prince, and his son Vansh (22). A bullet grazed the youth. He suffered a serious injury in his arm.

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The injured youth said September 2 was his father’s birthday. His sister had gone to the Civil City area to buy a cake. A youth was walking with a dog there. When his sister asked the youngster if the dog bites, it angered him and he misbehaved with her. Later, Vansh and his father reached the place. When they questioned the youth about his misbehaviour, he started arguments. Afterwards, he called his companions. Later, one of the suspects opened fire at the victims.

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SHO, Haibowal, inspector Jasbir Singh, said he was looking into the matter and an investigation was underway but he had no information about any shots fired.