Miscreants open fire at NRI’s locked house in Ludhiana village

Unidentified assailants on Wednesday opened fire at the locked house belonging to a non-resident Indian (NRI) at Heran village near Jagraon, the police said. The attackers arrived in a white car and fired two rounds at the main gate of the house around 4.19 am.

The house was locked as the family resides in Canada.

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The house belongs to Jinder Singh and is located near the Rajoana link road. The flashes of gunfire are visible in the CCTV footage from the incident.

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Sudhar Station-House Officer (SHO) Kulwinder Singh and a police team reached the spot after the incident. The police are also probing whether Jinder Singh or his family members had received any extortion demands or threats.

The police are collecting evidence from the spot and examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

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Villagers said the incident had caused concern in the area. They claimed they had never seen such an incident in the village.