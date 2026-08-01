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Home / Ludhiana / Miscreants open fire over minor dispute, 9 booked

Miscreants open fire over minor dispute, 9 booked

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:18 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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A police team reached the scene after the incident and started a probe. File
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Tension prevailed near Cheema Chowk in Ludhiana late on Thursday evening after a group of men allegedly opened fire in the air following an argument with residents of nearby shanties. No one was injured in the incident.

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The Division No 2 police have registered a case of attempt to murder against nine persons. Two of the suspects have been identified as Aman and Mithu while efforts are on to identify the others.

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The case was registered on the complaint of constable Jaswinder Singh, who is posted at the Janakpuri police post.

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The complaint stated that the suspects had allegedly consumed liquor at a nearby vend before reaching the area in a vehicle. They stopped the vehicle near the shanties.

The police said residents gathered around the vehicle after they reportedly assumed that its occupants had come to distribute some relief material. As people surrounded the vehicle and knocked on its windowpanes, an argument broke out between the two groups. The verbal altercation soon turned violent as Some of the suspects fired several rounds in the air. Hearing the gunshots, the residents rushed indoors and informed the police. A police team reached the scene and started a probe.

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