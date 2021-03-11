Miscreants rough up cop, take away private vehicle

DSP loses mobile phone to snatchers in another incident

Miscreants rough up cop, take away private vehicle

Picture for representational purpose only.

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 23

A police constable was roughed up, his uniform torn and his private vehicle was taken away by miscreants on Saturday night. In another incident, a DSP lost his mobile phone to snatchers.

Police constable Baldev Singh, who is deployed at the narcotics cell-3, here, was assaulted by miscreants. They torn his uniform and took away his private Ford Endeavour vehicle (bearing registration no. PB 11BC 4848) while threatening him with dire consequences. In a report lodged at the Police Division No. 6, he said he was on patrol duty with another constable Paramjit Singh at Chet Singh Nagar on Saturday night.

He said he came across Sarpreet Singh in the street along a liquor vend, who was known to him.

“When I started questioning him on suspicion, some 10-12 persons accompanying him surrounded me. They attacked me and in the scuffle, my uniform was torn. When people started gathering at the spot, the assailants threatened me and escaped from the spot. They also took away my private vehicle,” said Baldev.

The police have booked Sarpreet and his unidentified accomplices under Sections 379-B, 341, 353, 186, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC on Sunday and efforts were on to apprehend the assailants.

In the other incident, DSP Baldev Singh, a resident of Sector 32, Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road, lost his mobile phone on Sunday when he was having a morning walk near Dev Hospital. He said two motorcycle-borne persons came from the rear and snatched his mobile phone. Afterwards, they fled towards the Vishal Mega Mart side. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC.

City resident robbed of two-wheeler, money

Sumesh Kumar, a resident of Husssainpur, Ashiana Colony, in Jassian, lost his Honda Activa scooter (bearing registration no. PB 10HG 4059) and Rs 4,500 to five snatchers near Jassian Bridge on Sunday. He said he was going towards Salem Tabri early on Sunday morning on his scooter when a motorcycle hit him when he had reached near Jassian Bridge. Four more persons reached the spot. They took away my scooter and cash at dagger-point and fled the spot. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B/120-B of the IPC.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

2
Punjab

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment in assault case, granted bail

3
Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

4
Punjab

Punjab government shifts 28 police officers, including ADGP Naresh Kumar

5
Punjab

7 IAS, 34 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

6
Haryana

Police rescue kidnapped youth following encounter in Haryana's Panipat

7
Haryana

46 Haryana municipal bodies to go to polls on June 19

8
Trending

Aamir Khan challenges Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, can't wait to prove his prowess as a cricketer… watch video

9
Business

Service charge payment at restaurants voluntary, says government; calls meeting of restaurant body on June 2

10
World

India will work with partners for 'inclusive and flexible' Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, says PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
This thief had a dress code for his 'job'
Nation

This thief had a dress code for his 'job'

Will Sidhu make another comeback?
Amritsar

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears
Chandigarh

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit
Himachal

Manali-Baralacha deluxe buses for tourists a hit

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Top News

Quad summit LIVE updates: Modi hails 'mutual trust' of Quad squad

Quad moving ahead with a constructive agenda for Indo-Pacific, says PM Modi

Hails 'mutual trust' of Quad squad

Explainer: Is the 4-nation Quad an ‘Asian NATO’?

Explainer: Is the 4-nation Quad an ‘Asian NATO’?

Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court to decide on pleas today

Indian boy being bullied in school in Texas; Indian-American lawmakers' 'concerned' as video goes viral

Indian boy being bullied in school in Texas; Indian-American lawmakers' 'concerned' as video goes viral

J&K militants threaten Amarnath Yatra

J-K militants threaten Amarnath Yatra

Cities

View All

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

Electronics goods gutted in fire

Will Navjot Singh Sidhu make another comeback?

Clouds bring respite from scorching heat

From Amritsar to Cannes...

Arrest warrant for Maur ex-SHO

2017 blast case: Arrest warrant for Maur ex-SHO

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Mohali areas go without power

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

Mohali: Rs 18-lakh bank theft case cracked, two in police net

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Scrapyards? Seized vehicles pile up at police stations in Jalandhar district

Under-construction wall of a house collapses in Jalandhar Cantt, two dead

Jalandhar: 27-yr-old dies of drug overdose

Area under muskmelon reduced by 25% in Shahkot, Dona

Went missing in March, two Hoshiarpur siblings traced in Hyderabad

Motorists suffer as water floods underpasses after rain in city

Motorists suffer as water floods underpasses after rain in Ludhiana city

2 booked for assault, firing into air

Sewer connections of two dyeing units snapped

Gang of looters busted, nine nabbed

Road works begin in New Punjab Mata Nagar

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for assault, granted bail

AAP Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for assault, granted bail

Gusty winds, rain bring down mercury

Patiala district team visits Indore for tips on solid waste management

Punjabi University, Patiala, examining reports, role of screening committees

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor meets Punjab Governor