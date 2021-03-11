Miscreants rough up cop, take away private vehicle

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 23

A police constable was roughed up, his uniform torn and his private vehicle was taken away by miscreants on Saturday night. In another incident, a DSP lost his mobile phone to snatchers.

Police constable Baldev Singh, who is deployed at the narcotics cell-3, here, was assaulted by miscreants. They torn his uniform and took away his private Ford Endeavour vehicle (bearing registration no. PB 11BC 4848) while threatening him with dire consequences. In a report lodged at the Police Division No. 6, he said he was on patrol duty with another constable Paramjit Singh at Chet Singh Nagar on Saturday night.

He said he came across Sarpreet Singh in the street along a liquor vend, who was known to him.

“When I started questioning him on suspicion, some 10-12 persons accompanying him surrounded me. They attacked me and in the scuffle, my uniform was torn. When people started gathering at the spot, the assailants threatened me and escaped from the spot. They also took away my private vehicle,” said Baldev.

The police have booked Sarpreet and his unidentified accomplices under Sections 379-B, 341, 353, 186, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC on Sunday and efforts were on to apprehend the assailants.

In the other incident, DSP Baldev Singh, a resident of Sector 32, Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road, lost his mobile phone on Sunday when he was having a morning walk near Dev Hospital. He said two motorcycle-borne persons came from the rear and snatched his mobile phone. Afterwards, they fled towards the Vishal Mega Mart side. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC.

City resident robbed of two-wheeler, money

Sumesh Kumar, a resident of Husssainpur, Ashiana Colony, in Jassian, lost his Honda Activa scooter (bearing registration no. PB 10HG 4059) and Rs 4,500 to five snatchers near Jassian Bridge on Sunday. He said he was going towards Salem Tabri early on Sunday morning on his scooter when a motorcycle hit him when he had reached near Jassian Bridge. Four more persons reached the spot. They took away my scooter and cash at dagger-point and fled the spot. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B/120-B of the IPC.