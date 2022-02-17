Miscreants set car afire in New Puneet Nagar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

Some unknown miscreants allegedly set a car on fire in New Puneet Nagar here in the wee hours of this morning.

Car owner Sanjiv Kumar said he was a BJP worker and a few days ago he had a dispute with some persons over some issue and the police were also informed but the latter failed to take any action.

“This morning at around 4.30 am, after I heard some unusual sound, I went outside my house. I was shocked to see that my car was on fire. As I raised an alarm, residents of the area also woke up. We managed to douse the flames by pouring water and sand over the burning car. The car was completely gutted in the fire,” he said.

The complainant, Sanjiv, alleged that two days ago, his uncle had mistakenly exchanged his motorcycle with someone and when he went to return the same, the owner of the vehicle, along with his aides, attacked his uncle. Now, he suspects that the same persons could have burnt his car as he and his uncle got registered a case against them.

ADCP Sandeep Sharma, who went to the spot, said CCTV footage of the area were being checked and after getting any clue about the miscreants, the police would proceed with further action.