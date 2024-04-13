Miscreants snatch woman’s purse

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 12

Though the police claim to arrest suspects involved in snatching or robbery incidents, there is still no respite from such incidents in the city.

One such incident occurred at Amarpura, near Kidwai Nagar, here this morning. Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched the purse of a 52-year-old woman who had come from Bathinda to attend a family function at her nephew’s home in Amarpura. There were Rs 3,500 in cash, a mobile phone and documents in the purse that the miscreants snatched by brandishing a sharp weapon.

The victim’s nephew, Ashwani Kumar, has filed a complaint with Division Number 2 police station. He stated that the suspects were caught on CCTV cameras riding a motorcycle without a number plate.

He said his aunt Krishna Devi had reached their house on Thursday to attend a family function. She had to return home in Bathinda today. Before the woman could return, she was targeted by the duo. The incident occurred around 8:15 am.

Ashwani said one of the miscreants was riding the motorcycle and when the other person attempted to snatch the purse, his aunt initially resisted. However, the pillion rider threatened her with a sharp weapon and managed to snatch the same. Afterwards, they escaped on the motorcycle.

Though his aunt returned to Bathinda after the incident, the incident has left her and family shaken. He urged the police to promptly trace the suspects.

