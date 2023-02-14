Miscreants steal Rs 59K from two liquor vends

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 13

Within around 30 minutes on Sunday, miscreants robbed Rs 59,000 in cash from two liquor vends in Khanna. The police have started an investigation to trace the suspects involved in both robberies.

According to an employee of a targeted liquor vend in Beeja village near Khanna, two miscreants riding a motorcycle robbed Rs 19,000 from the vend. The police were later informed about the incident.

In another incident, two miscreants targeted another liquor vend located near the grain market in Khanna. The suspects were consuming liquor next to the vend. One of them later started his motorbike and another person went to buy more liquor. When the salesman went to pick up a liquor bottle from the shelf, the suspect lifted the cash box with Rs 40,000 and fled with his aide on the motorcycle.