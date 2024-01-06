Miscreants thrash civic body driver, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 5

A group of persons has been booked for allegedly assaulting a driver employed by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana. In his formal complaint, Gurprakash Singh, an MC employee working as a tractor driver, alleged that on Thursday, while transporting water pipes, the tractor he was driving touched the bumper of a car when its driver applied the brakes.

He alleged that afterwards, the driver called his accomplices who physically assaulted him, also causing damage to the tractor.

Two of the suspects identified as Vishal Kumar and Yograj from Peeru Banda.

A case has been registered against both of them and around three unidentified persons under Sections 353, 186, 323, 341, 506 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Salem Tabri police station here.

The MC Employees Union has urged the police authorities to apprehend the suspects. Members of the union also met the Municipal Corporation chief in this regard on Friday.