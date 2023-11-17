Mishandling alleged at Mini-Secretariat multi-level parking lot

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 15

Alleging mismanagement and lack of cleanliness at the multi-level parking lot of the district administration at the Mini-secretariat, a professor from a city-based college made a complaint to the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday. Professor PS Bhogal, a city resident, was allegedly forced to pay more than the designated fees during a recent visit to this parking lot. Additionally, he highlighted the absence of monitoring for cleanliness standards at the parking lot, citing instances of waste being openly dumped and accumulation of dirt at various sites.

In his complaint, Prof Bhogal stated, “I was recently charged Rs 40 as car parking fee for an hour and a half at the parking lot. Upon questioning a person collecting the fee at the exit, I was informed that the parking fee was a fixed lump sum, indicated by the barcode. However, to my surprise, the same person did not possess a barcode reader. Today, when I was recording a video of my interaction with him, he charged only Rs 20, yet he still did not have a barcode reader. The slip issued to me did not mention any fees.”

“Over the past two weeks, I have had to frequent the district courts due to some work. Every time I parked my car in the multi-level parking facility, I was confronted with piles of garbage and litter scattered everywhere. I have communicated this experience to the Deputy Commissioner and MLA Ludhiana West. I urge the relevant authorities to assess the on-site situation and take necessary action,” Prof Bhogal urged.

ADC Gautam Jain said that he would look into the matter. He said that the parking charges remain similar to those in the previous year.

Professor complains to DC

