Mishap victim succumbs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: An elderly pedestrian was allegedly hit by a speeding bus near the Kailash Nagar junction recently. The complainant, Balwinder Pal, said he was present at a sweets shop when the speeding bus hit the elderly man who was walking along the roadside. The severely injured victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries later. An FIR has been registered against the suspect, identified as Gurbaj Singh from Patiala district, on Sunday, under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jodhewal police station. TNS

Man held with 260-gm heroin

Ludhiana: A man was arrested for his alleged involvement in drug peddling. The police have asserted that they seized 260 gm of heroin from him. The suspect has been identified as Rajeev Yadav from Bank Colony, Haibowal, here. SI Husan Lal said he was apprehended on Kakka Road and besides the drugs, they confiscated Rs 61,640 in cash (drug money), two small plastic pouches, a weighing scale and a scooter. The court has subsequently granted police remand of the suspects for three days. The police have registered a case against him under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Meharban police station, here.