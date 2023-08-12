Miss Teej contest at Green Grove

Tribune News Service

Doraha: Students of Green Grove Public School (GGPS) celebrated Teej with great enthusiasm. Harseerat Kaur of Class III A, Mansirat Kaur (V B) and Gursanjh Kaur (VIII C) were announced Miss Teej-2023 under various categories. Students from nursery to Class XII donned traditional Punjabi attire. School president JPS Jolly, vice-president Navera Jolly and chairperson Satinderjit Jolly attended the event. OC

Festivities at DAV School, BRS Nagar

Ludhiana: DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, celebrated Teej with great fervour. The most popular festival of the Saawan month in Punjab region has a great significance for women. They put henna designs on their hands, wear traditional outfits and perform folk dance. Various activities and competitions, including Miss Teej contest, were organised for the students, who donned traditional Punjabi attires. Children danced to the tunes of folk songs and also presented Tappe and Boliyan. Principal JK Sidhu threw light on the significance of ‘Saun maheena te tian’ and exhorted the students to be proud of their rich cultural heritage. TNS

Ryan International School, Jamalpur

Ludhiana: To provide an opportunity to polish the presentation and communication skills of students, Ryan International School, Jamalpur, organised a Hindi declamation contest for Class V students. Jasman Sharma and Jasnoor Kaur of Class V D bagged the first and second positions, respectively. Hariday Vij of Class V C secured the third position while Hermione Gill and Ananshi Pahwa of Class V A received the consolation prizes. Principal Manasi Thapar congratulated the winners. TNS

BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue

Ludhiana: Students of BCM Kindergarten at Basant Avenue celebrated Teej festival. While the girls wore colourful bangles and applied henna on their hands, boys wore kurta-pyjamas. They danced on Punjabi songs and showcased their zeal and confidence through ramp walk. Children later relished the traditional Punjabi food that they had brought in their lunchboxes. TNS

World Lion & Elephant Day

Ludhiana: BCM Foundational Stage observed World Lion Day and World Elephant Day on August 10 and 11, in order to raise awareness students about the need to protect and preserve these animals. TNS

Plantation drive at Khanna College

AS College volunteers during a plantation drive on Friday.

Doraha: Under the Nationwide campaign of ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ to celebrate Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, the NSS unit of AS College, Khanna, conducted a plantation drive at Kauri village on Friday. A total of 45 NSS volunteers participated in the drive that was organised under the guidance of Principal Dr RS Jhanji. A total of 75 indigenous plants were planted at the identified locations. Village Sarpanch Davinder Singh Bhatti, Panchs Kuldeep Singh Bhatti and Dilbara Singh Panch were honoured by the college principal. Dr Sanjay Talwani, Dean (Sports) and Head of the Biology Department, told the volunteers about the names, identification and importance of the planted saplings. OC

BVM School, Sector 39, Chd Road

Ludhiana: Students of BVM School, Sector 39, Chandigarh Road, dressed up in different shades of blue and celebrated the rainy weather with fun and frolic. The kids sang rhymes and danced in the rain with their friends and teachers. They also relished homemade Kheer-Puras. TNS

Storytelling contest at BCM School

Ludhiana: BCM School also hosted a storytelling competition for its primary wing students. The theme of the event was ‘Exploring Nature’s Wonders’. It aimed to encourage young minds to delve into the beauty and intricacies of the natural world. TNS

Spring Dale Public School

Ludhiana: A special assembly was conducted at Spring Dale Public School ahead of the Independence Day. Students recited poems and delivered speeches highlighting the significance of the day. Primary Wing students gave various performances, including solo dance, song, group dance, role play and Bhangra, to showcase their patriotism. Kindergarten kids came dressed as national heroes for the fancy dress activity. TNS

Nankana Sahib Public School

Ludhiana: A function was organised at Nankana Sahib Public School ahead of the 77th Independence Day. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich unfurled the National Flag. It was followed by the National Anthem sung by the school choir. The principal exhorted students and staff to perform their duties with honesty and dedication to enjoy the true freedom. Students also presented a cultural programme based on patriotism and expressed their thoughts through speeches and poems in different languages.