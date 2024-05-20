Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

In a shocking incident at Lall Kalan village in Samrala, an elderly woman missing for two days was found dead. Her body was found in a kitchen ‘s cabinet under the washbasin in the neighbour’s house on Sunday.

The family had been searching for the woman for the past two days.

Gurjant Singh, a resident of Lall Kalan village, while giving a statement to the police, said his elderly mother Surinder Kaur (68) used to work as a domestic help at the house of neighbour Rajinder Singh. On May 17, she went to work at their house as usual but did not return home and her mobile phone was also switched off.

Following this, his father Kartar Singh went to the neighbour’s house to enquire about her and Rajinder and his nephew, a resident of Machhiwara, were also present there. When the duo was asked about Surinder Kaur, they told him that she had returned to home after work. But thre woman failed to reach home.

The deceased ‘s son told the police that after two days of search and investigation by the family, it has now been found that Rajinder had sold his land a few days ago and there was a lot of cash in his house. His nephew Jasmeet, who stays in Machhiwara, came to their house on May 17, the day of the incident, and to loot the money kept in the house, he beaten up his elderly aunt Charanjit Kaur (wife of Rajinder). He literally tried to kill Rajinder’s wife and the deceased, Surinder Kaur, was a witness to the incident. To prevent the latter from telling anyone about the murder attempt, Jasmeet killed Surinder Kaur. Later, the suspect concealed the body in a cupboard built beneath the washbasin in the kitchen.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said the suspect was arrested and role of another suspect, Rajinder Singh, was being verified. A murder case was registered.

Samrala DSP Tarlochan Singh said during investigation of the case, when Rajinder’s wife Charanjit told the police that Jasmeet tried to kill her as he wanted to take cash kept in the house, the latter was rounded up for questioning during which he confessed to having killed Surinder Kaur.

He also disclosed about the location where the body was hidden. Following which, the police went to his uncle’s house and recovered the body.

The DSP said the suspect was working in some factory and he was recently sacked. He had also owed Rs 3 lakh loan and to repay the same, he had planned to loot the money from his uncle’s house in the Samrala village by killing her aunt Charanjit. Rajinder was not present in the house when the suspect killed the elderly woman.

Suspect confessed to murder: DSP

