 Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Working as a domestic help, victim was killed by employer’s nephew

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

The wailing kin of deceased Surinder Kaur (inset) at Lall Kalan village in Samrala. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

In a shocking incident at Lall Kalan village in Samrala, an elderly woman missing for two days was found dead. Her body was found in a kitchen ‘s cabinet under the washbasin in the neighbour’s house on Sunday.

The family had been searching for the woman for the past two days.

Gurjant Singh, a resident of Lall Kalan village, while giving a statement to the police, said his elderly mother Surinder Kaur (68) used to work as a domestic help at the house of neighbour Rajinder Singh. On May 17, she went to work at their house as usual but did not return home and her mobile phone was also switched off.

Following this, his father Kartar Singh went to the neighbour’s house to enquire about her and Rajinder and his nephew, a resident of Machhiwara, were also present there. When the duo was asked about Surinder Kaur, they told him that she had returned to home after work. But thre woman failed to reach home.

The deceased ‘s son told the police that after two days of search and investigation by the family, it has now been found that Rajinder had sold his land a few days ago and there was a lot of cash in his house. His nephew Jasmeet, who stays in Machhiwara, came to their house on May 17, the day of the incident, and to loot the money kept in the house, he beaten up his elderly aunt Charanjit Kaur (wife of Rajinder). He literally tried to kill Rajinder’s wife and the deceased, Surinder Kaur, was a witness to the incident. To prevent the latter from telling anyone about the murder attempt, Jasmeet killed Surinder Kaur. Later, the suspect concealed the body in a cupboard built beneath the washbasin in the kitchen.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said the suspect was arrested and role of another suspect, Rajinder Singh, was being verified. A murder case was registered.

Samrala DSP Tarlochan Singh said during investigation of the case, when Rajinder’s wife Charanjit told the police that Jasmeet tried to kill her as he wanted to take cash kept in the house, the latter was rounded up for questioning during which he confessed to having killed Surinder Kaur.

He also disclosed about the location where the body was hidden. Following which, the police went to his uncle’s house and recovered the body.

The DSP said the suspect was working in some factory and he was recently sacked. He had also owed Rs 3 lakh loan and to repay the same, he had planned to loot the money from his uncle’s house in the Samrala village by killing her aunt Charanjit. Rajinder was not present in the house when the suspect killed the elderly woman.

Suspect confessed to murder: DSP

Samrala DSP Tarlochan Singh said during probe, when Rajinder Singh’s wife Charanjit Kaur told the police that Jasmeet tried to kill her as he wanted to take cash kept in the house, the latter was rounded up for questioning during which he confessed to having killed Surinder Kaur.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Pune luxury car accident: Father of teen, bar that served him liquor to be booked, say police

2
India

Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court

3
Delhi

Unrelenting heat disrupts daily life; Met office issues a red warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi

4
India

'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal

5
Sports

Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

6
Delhi

AAP protest in Delhi: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

7
Trending

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma overwhelmed with emotions as RCB secures spot in IPL playoffs

8
World

Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

9
World

Helicopter carrying Iran's hard-line president apparently crashes in foggy, mountainous region

10
India

Of strawberry shakes, drives and four newspapers a day: Ruskin Bond turns 90

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Lok Sabha phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul

Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Here, men tell women who to vote for

Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...

Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on

Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on

Foreign minister on board too | Bad weather hits search


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temp continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Cybercrime up in Mohali, victims lose Rs 9 crore in month

The Tribune Education Expo – 2024 gets overwhelming response

INDIA bloc manifesto promises free water

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

Party mulls legal options after Bibhav Kumar’s arrest

No permission was sought for AAP protest, say police

Bibhav erased phone data, assault footage blank: Cops

Kejri leads protest to BJP office, alleges ‘Op Jhaadu’ launched to wipe out AAP

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

AAP’s Parashar holds massive roadshow in Gill segment

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed