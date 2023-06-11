Missing boy returns home

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

A nine-year-old boy who was missing for the past two days returned home on Saturday.

The boy, Dhruv Kumar, alleged that he was abducted by three men in a vehicle when he was riding his bicycle in the neighbourhood.

The men allegedly held him captive in a building, but he managed to escape on Saturday morning.

The police registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC against an unidentified person.