Missing boy returns home

Ludhiana, June 10
A nine-year-old boy who was missing for the past two days returned home on Saturday.
The boy, Dhruv Kumar, alleged that he was abducted by three men in a vehicle when he was riding his bicycle in the neighbourhood.
The men allegedly held him captive in a building, but he managed to escape on Saturday morning.
The police registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC against an unidentified person.
