Missing cook found with severed body parts, probe on: Cops

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:37 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
The police started an investigation after a man, missing since January 24, was found in a critical condition with his private parts severed, official said.

They said his he was taken to the civil hospital in critical condition, where the doctors referred him to a government hospital in Chandigarh.

The victim, Manpreet (30), was working as a cook at the Khwaja Kothi Dera near Christian Medical College, they said.

ASI Amarjeet said, “Medical reports and CCTV footage from the scene are being examined.”

