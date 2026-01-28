Missing cook found with severed body parts, probe on: Cops

The police started an investigation after a man, missing since January 24, was found in a critical condition with his private parts severed, official said.

They said his he was taken to the civil hospital in critical condition, where the doctors referred him to a government hospital in Chandigarh.

The victim, Manpreet (30), was working as a cook at the Khwaja Kothi Dera near Christian Medical College, they said.

ASI Amarjeet said, “Medical reports and CCTV footage from the scene are being examined.”