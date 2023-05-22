Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 21

Though the construction of the railway portion of the railway overbridge (ROB) over Ludhiana-Dhuri rail tracks near Gill village is actively going on, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) is yet to commence the tendering process for constructing the approaches to the ROB. The ROB is a part of the GLADA’s Missing Link-2 project.

According to information, there may be a delay in commencing the construction of approaches as the final estimate for the same has not been prepared yet. Once the estimate is prepared, it will be submitted to the relevant government authorities for the necessary approval. Subsequently, tenders will be floated. On successful completion of the tendering process, the work order will be issued to the selected bidder for the construction of the approaches.

Members of Samaj Sewa Society, an NGO, have voiced their concerns over the significant delay in commencing the construction of the approaches. Sanjay, one of the members, said: “Each time we visit the GLADA office, we are given assurances that the tender for the construction of the approaches will be floated soon but unfortunately, no progress has been made. Meanwhile, the railways is actively carrying out the work within its jurisdiction at the project site.”

The NGO has urged GLADA to expedite the process to initiate tenders for the construction of the approaches.

Another member of the NGO said GLADA had previously completed the construction of the road stretch from Dhandra Road to the vicinity of the railway tracks and another stretch on the Gill village side. Once the railway overbridge is constructed, both stretches will be connected, enabling public access and utilisation.

Notably, the land acquisition process for the GLADA’s Missing Link-2 project was started around 2010 but the project remained incomplete to date.

GLADA’s Executive Engineer Sandeep Kumar said the preparation of the estimate for the construction of approaches was currently underway by RITES, a consultancy organisation. It was expected that RITES will submit the estimate by next week. Following that, it will be forwarded to the relevant higher authorities for the necessary approval. Once the approval is obtained, the process of floating tenders will commence.

