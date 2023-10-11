Missing Link-2 project: GLADA gets nod to build approach roads to ROB

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 10

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has received approval for the construction of approaches (access roads) to the railway overbridge (ROB) over the Ludhiana-Dhuri rail tracks near Gill village. The Railways had been working on the construction the ROB section within its jurisdiction. The ROB project is a crucial component of the Missing Link-2 Project.

Additionally, GLADA is anticipating approval for the construction of a road as part of the Missing Link - 3 Project, which will link Malerkotla Road and Southern Bypass Road near Lohara as per the information.

An official from GLADA has stated that they will soon initiate the tendering process for the construction of approaches to the ROB under the Missing Link 2 Project, as they have obtained the necessary approval from higher authorities. Furthermore, GLADA officials are hopeful of securing the required approval for the construction of a road to link Malerkotla Road (Gill Road) with Southern Bypass under the Missing Link 3 Project. As per the information, GLADA’s Chief Administrator, Sagar Setia, is overseeing the progress of both the Missing Link-2 and Missing Link-3 projects.

Notably, GLADA had previously divided the road construction for the Missing Link 2 Project into different segments, specifically from Dhandra Road to the Dhuri Railway line and from the Dhuri Railway line to Malerkotla Road. Once the ROB over the Dhuri Railway line is completed under the Missing Link 2 Project, these two segments will be connected, enabling commuters to benefit from the completed infrastructure.