Missing man kidnapped, murdered: Cops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

Three months after a man went missing, it has been learnt that he had in fact been murdered. The city police on Thursday arrested two suspects, Gurinder Singh and Gurmeet Singh, both residents of Malerkotla, in the case.

CP Mandeep Sidhu said on February 10, Bhupinder Singh of Ludhiana had lodged a complaint that his father Gurcharan Singh had gone missing on January 1. The complainant had then suspected that his father might be kept under illegal confinement by some unidentified persons. The police had registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC.

Sidhu added that the Crime wing found that the missing person had been kidnapped and later murdered. His body was also disposed of in river at Kiratpur Sahib by the suspects.

Police probe revealed that the suspects and the deceased had a joint business and a money dispute had erupted among them, after which they killed the latter. CP Sidhu said the police recovered the motorcycle of the deceased and an Alto car used in the crime from the suspects. Efforts are on to trace the body from the river.