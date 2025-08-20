DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Missing man's body found in canal

Missing man’s body found in canal

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
The body of a man who went missing about two days ago was found from the Gill Canal in the Shimlapuri area near on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Amritpal (30), son of Daljit Singh and a resident of Threeke village. He was staying in Aryan Enclave, here. According to information, Amritpal had jumped into the canal about two days ago, after which a search was on to trace him.

As per information, Amritpal had a family dispute and it was being suspected that due to the same, he left the house and did not return. In the morning, passers-by saw the body in the Gill Canal near Shimlapuri and informed the police. The police reached the scene and took out the body and sent it for autopsy.

It was learnt that he was under mental stress over a dispute in his family. The matter is being investigated and the cause of the death will be confirmed only after the arrival of the post-mortem report.

