DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Missing man’s body recovered from Moga canal

Missing man’s body recovered from Moga canal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:37 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The body of a man, who went missing from the city last week, was recovered from a canal near a village in Moga. He went missing from Ludhiana on July 8 after his divorce. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Maheshwar.

Advertisement

Balram Singh of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, said his son Maheshwar had married a girl, Sheenam Bains, earlier this year. After some time, the couple started having disputes, which ended up in a divorce. Maheshwar was disturbed due to the same. On the night of July 8, he left the place.

While family members were searching for him, Maheshwar posted a status about his death on his mobile phone on July 8 midnight.

Advertisement

Balram said on Tuesday, an organisation in Moga shared Maheshwar’s photo on Facebook, a social networking site, stating that his body was recovered from a canal. Family went to a village in Moga and brought his body to Ludhiana. His last rites were performed on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts