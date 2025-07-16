Missing man’s body recovered from Moga canal

The body of a man, who went missing from the city last week, was recovered from a canal near a village in Moga. He went missing from Ludhiana on July 8 after his divorce. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Maheshwar.

Balram Singh of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, said his son Maheshwar had married a girl, Sheenam Bains, earlier this year. After some time, the couple started having disputes, which ended up in a divorce. Maheshwar was disturbed due to the same. On the night of July 8, he left the place.

While family members were searching for him, Maheshwar posted a status about his death on his mobile phone on July 8 midnight.

Balram said on Tuesday, an organisation in Moga shared Maheshwar’s photo on Facebook, a social networking site, stating that his body was recovered from a canal. Family went to a village in Moga and brought his body to Ludhiana. His last rites were performed on Tuesday evening.