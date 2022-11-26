Missing sten gun: 3 cops booked for breach of trust

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, November 25

The Ludhiana (rural) police have registered an FIR against three policemen for alleged breach of trust in connection with the loss of a 9 mm sten submachine gun and 20 live cartridges, which were issued for the security of a protectee from Raikot town, in 1997.

Legal Dept recommended FIR 13 years ago After a weapon and ammunition were reported missing at the Raikot police station in 2004, a survey committee was constituted to verify facts. The committee had observed that the incident had occurred due to the negligence of the officials concerned and no wilful default was involved. The case was then forwarded to the Punjab DGP, who had recommended strict action against the officials. Later, the recommendations of the Legal Department were also sought in the matter. It was on April 14, 2009, that the department had recommended the registration of an FIR.

The Raikot Sadar police booked Hawaldar Jagrup Singh, Hawaldar Rajinderpal Singh and SPO Ajit Singh under Section 409 of the IPC on Thursday.

The legal authorities had also recommended the registration of a case against the accused over 13 years ago, on April 14, 2009. One of the accused, Jagrup Singh, has since retired from service. If the accused are convicted by court, they could be given a punishment of imprisonment for life or 10 years.

Investigating officer Manohar Lal said the case had been registered in compliance with the November 21 orders of Ludhiana (rural) SSP. “We have initiated investigations and further action will be taken according to the instructions of our seniors,” Manohar Lal said, maintaining that no arrest had been made yet.

Some arms and ammunition, including a 9 mm sten gun and 20 live cartridges, were found missing from the Raikot Sadar police station during an annual inspection at the Jagraon police district. The inspection was conducted from September 27, 2004 to October 10, 2004 in the district.

The then Jagraon SP (H) was then asked to submit a report regarding the absence of arms, as reported during the inspection. The report mentioned that the gun and cartridges had been issued by Hawaldar Rajinderpal Singh to SPO Ajit Singh on the instructions of then SHO Kashmira Singh in 1997. Ajit Singh was deployed as a gunman for the protection of Manjit Singh, a resident of Raikot. However, Ajit Singh had later said before officers that he had deposited the weapon and ammunition at Raikot Sadar police station in 1997 itself.

Later, a survey committee constituted for verifying facts had observed that the weapon and ammunition had been lost due to the negligence of cops concerned and there was no wilful default in the case. Acting in accordance with a communique from the DGP office, the survey committee had recommended that Jagrup Singh, Rajinderpal Singh and Ajit Singh should be ‘censured’ jointly by asking them to pay double the cost of the weapon and ammunition, along with 25 percent levy, as miscellaneous expenses.

The case was then forwarded to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP).

However, at least five actions were recommended by the DGP office. These included – copy of the FIR should be submitted, copy of untraced report by the court should be submitted, remarks of Punjab Advocate General should be sent, copy of the receipt of treasury office confirming the deposit of the amount should be sent and strict action should be taken against the employees concerned.

The case was then forwarded to the Legal Department to seek further advice in the matter. It was on April 14, 2009, that the Legal Department had advised that an FIR under Section 409 of the IPC should be registered.

“The office of the DGP is also repeatedly writing for the registration of a case,” reads the communique from Ludhiana (rural) SSP, received at the Raikot police station.