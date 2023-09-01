Missing youngster found dead in canal

Ludhiana, August 31
A 22-year-old youth, Dilpreet Singh, found dead in a canal in Machhiwara Sahib yesterday night. He allegedly committed suicide.
As per information, Dilpreet went missing on August 27. There was suspicion that he might have jumped into the canal. The family and villagers were searching for Dilpreet. Meanwhile, on the night of August 30, Dilpreet’s body was found in the canal.
It is learnt that Dilpreet was disturbed due to some issue but he did not share the matter with his family. Suspecting no foul play, the police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc.
