Missing youth found dead in Threeke village

A 22-year-old youth who went missing on Sunday was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a vacant plot at Threeke village on Monday.

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The deceased has been identified as Karan, a resident of Threeke. He was employed as a salesman at a shoe store in a shopping mall in the city. He was staying with his aunt.

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According to victim’s family members, Karan had left his house on Sunday after informing them that he was going to approach the police regarding the loss of his mobile phone. However, he did not return home. They searched for him at various places but were unable to trace his whereabouts.

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On Monday morning, residents spotted a body lying in a vacant plot in the village and informed the police. Following which, a team from the Sadar police station reached the scene and began investigation.

The police officials said no visible injury mark was found on the body during the preliminary examination. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

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Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO of the Sadar police station, said initial inquiries revealed that the victim had reportedly consumed alcohol before his death. However, police officials maintained that the exact circumstances leading to the incident would become clear only after the arrival of the autopsy report.

The SHO said preliminary probe suggested Karan had lost his mobile a couple of days ago. However, no formal complaint regarding the same was received by the police.

Family members said they were shocked by the sudden death of the youth and demanded that all aspects of the case be thoroughly investigated. The police officials said appropriate action would be taken on the basis of medical and forensic findings. Further investigation was on.