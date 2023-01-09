Missing youth's body found from canal near Moga village

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 8

Two days after a car carrying four youths had fallen into the canal near Jagraon, the body of one of the missing youths, Satnam Singh, was found in a canal near Daudhar village in Moga on Saturday. The body was found about 11 km away from the accident spot.

Police sources said divers along with the police had been searching for the youth since the incident occurred.

Yesterday night, when divers were searching for the youth in a canal near Daudhar village, they spotted the floating body of Satnam. Later, his family members identified the body.

ASI Surjit Singh said after conducting the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his family.

Notably on January 5, four friends from Lakha village, who were returning home after attending a birthday party, met with an accident when their Maruti Zen car fell into the canal, a branch of Sirhind feeder on Dalla bridge near Jagraon. Satnam Singh (24) and Dilpreet Singh (23) were feared drowned and two others, Iqbal Singh and Manjinder Singh, were saved by villagers. The next day, the body of Dilpreet was recovered about 10 km away from the accident site. Yesterday, the body of Satnam was also traced. They were returning home after celebrating the birthday of Dilpreet.

